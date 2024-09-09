Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 9/9/2024: Bluebirds (My Empty Pages) by Will Quinlan

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The Song of the Day for August 9, 2024 is Bluebirds (My Empty Pages) by Will Quinlan.

Will Quinlan has been a creative force in the Tampa Bay area for over 25 years. Writing and performing in various bands (Pagan Saints, Murder Creek, Diviners, most recently American Dreaming) and taking it solo.  Will and his bands have graced WMNF’s Live Music Showcase, benefit concerts,  Tropical Heatwave, WMNF’s Americana Fests and tribute tribute concerts.

Catch him next at WMNF’s Tom Petty tribute October 5! (see below)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/WillQuinlanMusic

Free Fallin’ into a night of pure rock ‘n’ roll magic? You’ve come to the right place! Join Florida’s finest community radio station, WMNF 88.5 FM, as we celebrate our homegrown hero, Tom Petty, with an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

🗓️ When: Saturday, October 5th, 2024
🕔 Time: Doors open at 5 PM, Music from 6 PM to 11 PM
📍 Where: Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL

What’s in store:
Over a dozen bands
40+ Tom Petty classics from 26 albums
A musical journey spanning Petty’s entire career
Unique covers in each band’s signature style

From The Heartbreakers to The Traveling Wilburys, from Mudcrutch to his solo work – we’re covering it all! As WMNF’s Music Director Flee says, “He’s our home state guy—we love him.”

Don’t be the Last DJ to miss out! Grab your tickets now:

$20 in advance
$25 at the door

Call 813-238-8001 or visit this page.

Tags
,

You may also like

Two Minutes That Changed History

A bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army exploded at...

“RELAXING YOUR MIND” on Morning Energy

“Your mind will answer most questions, if you learn to...

SOTD for 9/6/24: Better by Dylan Zangwill

The SOTD today is by "Better" teenager Dylan Zangwill from Philadelphia,...

SOTD for 9/5/24 is Wasted Words by Hollowhouse

The SOTD is Wasted Words by Hollowhouse, from Plant City,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎵 Last Thursday was all about YOU, our amazing listeners! 🙌🏼 We had a blast celebrating our monthly donors at an unforgettable event filled with music and good vibes! 🎉 Join our Circle of Friends and grab some exclusive WMNF merch while supporting your favorite radio station! 💙 Fall Fund Drive is still going strong, so don't miss out! #WMNF #CircleOfFriends #SupportLocalRadio 🎶 Tune in for the Saturday Night Shutdown from Midnight - 3am! DJ Silent Rage, DJ Rahim Samad, DJ Chin & Concept bring you the latest rap and hip hop. Let's keep this community love going and help them reach their goal! Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website/app to give! Let's GO!!! #Fallfunddrive #wmnf #communityradio Hey everyone! Tune in to tonight’s show and support our awesome hosts Jim Bannon and Scott Elliott standing in for the amazing DJ Cen-Flo tonight at 8pm! Let’s help them get that goal!!! Call 813-239-9663 or visit our click donate in bio! #wmnf #supportlocalradio #communitysupport 🎉 With the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash just around the corner, how could we not share this Retro Cake? 🎂 Did you know we have a special one made every year? Sometimes we even have several! 🍰 Come out to enjoy the amazing sounds of The Dollyrots 🎸 and check out this year's cake! See you at the celebration! 🎈✨ #WMNF45 #BirthdayBash #TheDollyrots #RetroCake #CommunityFun Meet the creator behind our 45th Birthday T-Shirt, brought to life by Robin Milcowitz! Known within the org. as our resident graphic designer her official title is Membership Coordinator! Let's just say she does it all! 🎨 Thanks again, Robin, for sharing your awesome talent with us and always giving your all to our local community! 🙌 Grab this amazing shirt during our Fall Fund Drive! Look cool in our newest swag and support community radio—it's a win-win! 🎉📻 CLICK TO GIVE! ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #wmnf #Fallfunddrive #communityradio #wmnfswag
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: