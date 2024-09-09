SOTD 9/9/2024: Bluebirds (My Empty Pages) by Will Quinlan

The Song of the Day for August 9, 2024 is Bluebirds (My Empty Pages) by Will Quinlan.

Will Quinlan has been a creative force in the Tampa Bay area for over 25 years. Writing and performing in various bands (Pagan Saints, Murder Creek, Diviners, most recently American Dreaming) and taking it solo. Will and his bands have graced WMNF’s Live Music Showcase, benefit concerts, Tropical Heatwave, WMNF’s Americana Fests and tribute tribute concerts.

Catch him next at WMNF’s Tom Petty tribute October 5! (see below)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/WillQuinlanMusic

Free Fallin’ into a night of pure rock ‘n’ roll magic? You’ve come to the right place! Join Florida’s finest community radio station, WMNF 88.5 FM, as we celebrate our homegrown hero, Tom Petty, with an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

🗓️ When: Saturday, October 5th, 2024

🕔 Time: Doors open at 5 PM, Music from 6 PM to 11 PM

📍 Where: Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL

What’s in store:

Over a dozen bands

40+ Tom Petty classics from 26 albums

A musical journey spanning Petty’s entire career

Unique covers in each band’s signature style

From The Heartbreakers to The Traveling Wilburys, from Mudcrutch to his solo work – we’re covering it all! As WMNF’s Music Director Flee says, “He’s our home state guy—we love him.”

Don’t be the Last DJ to miss out! Grab your tickets now:

$20 in advance

$25 at the door

Call 813-238-8001 or visit this page.