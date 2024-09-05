Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD for 9/5/24 is Wasted Words by Hollowhouse

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The SOTD is Wasted Words by Hollowhouse, from Plant City, FL. 

Hollowhouse is playing Rock the Park TONIGHT! Rock the Park. Rock the Park is a free monthly music series showcasing Central Florida’s musical talents of all genres. Join us the FIRST THURSDAY of every month at 6:30pm at Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa, FL.

Wasted Words is a song off the upcoming album of the same name by Hollowhouse. 

Rock the Park is a monthly, free concert series held in downtown Tampa at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Taking place on the first Thursday of each month, the event features a mix of local and regional bands, offering genres from rock to indie and blues. The relaxed setting allows attendees to enjoy live music with the scenic backdrop of the Tampa skyline and Hillsborough River. With food trucks on-site and a family-friendly atmosphere, Rock the Park has become a beloved community gathering, celebrating Tampa’s vibrant music scene in a picturesque outdoor environment.  

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

Tags
,

You may also like

SOTD for 9/4/24: 4am on Kennedy by Perception

The SOTD for today is 4am on Kennedy by Perception...

SOTD for 9/3/24: Nylon by Hovercar

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 3, 2024...

SOTD 9/2/24: Feel Something by Shower Beers

t is Labor Day, so hopefully you are not laboring...

Hang In There With Amy Rigby

Amy Rigby’s latest solo album, Hang In There With Me,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Support WMNF! 🐾 Tune in to Talking Animals Showcode: TLA, Sept 4, 11am-Noon ET, and donate to keep us going strong. Exclusive gifts, including Jeff Ross tickets, await! You don't miss his show! 🎉🎤 #WMNFFundDrive #SupportLocalRadio #wmnf 🎉🎶📻 The WMNF FALL FUND DRIVE starts tomorrow! Join us in supporting the music and talk radio that keeps our community strong. Every donation counts—let’s make a difference together! 💪 🎙️🎶 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #wmnf #SupportWMNF #CommunityRadio #FallFundDrive Today's #TBT features DJ Cen-Flo spinning for the community like only he can! 🎧🎶 Songwriter & radio DJ Cen-Flo electrifies WMNF with his infectious rhythms, dynamic energy, and insightful programming, making him a powerhouse on the airwaves. If you're looking for songs you didn't know you needed, this is your show! 💥 Drop some love in the comments! ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday #Memories #WMNF Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase tune in for the Awesome 🎵 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Big Gay Radio Show
Player position: