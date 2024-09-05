SOTD for 9/5/24 is Wasted Words by Hollowhouse

The SOTD is Wasted Words by Hollowhouse, from Plant City, FL.

Hollowhouse is playing Rock the Park TONIGHT! Rock the Park. Rock the Park is a free monthly music series showcasing Central Florida’s musical talents of all genres. Join us the FIRST THURSDAY of every month at 6:30pm at Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa, FL.

Wasted Words is a song off the upcoming album of the same name by Hollowhouse.

Rock the Park is a monthly, free concert series held in downtown Tampa at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Taking place on the first Thursday of each month, the event features a mix of local and regional bands, offering genres from rock to indie and blues. The relaxed setting allows attendees to enjoy live music with the scenic backdrop of the Tampa skyline and Hillsborough River. With food trucks on-site and a family-friendly atmosphere, Rock the Park has become a beloved community gathering, celebrating Tampa’s vibrant music scene in a picturesque outdoor environment.

