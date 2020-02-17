Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive ~ Feb 4th – 11th, 2020

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night & snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of

88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New or ** = Returning)

*** Barbara Fling & Stuart Block donated a baked ziti on Sat for the late night volunteers ~ For all you do, Thanks!

** Birdrock Taco Shack located at 1004 10th Ave W, Bradenton, delivered lovely lunch Mon ~ Thx Ciara & Chef David

*** Bodega located at 5901 N Florida Ave, Tampa, donated vegan & meat sandwiches & tea late Fri ~ Welcome

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided sliced cheese ~ They are online at www.cabotcheese.coop

Carol Arenas donated 2 hams for her co-volunteers & picked up a Saturday morning donation J

Catering Specialties -Steve Hicks cooked omelets at WMNF, on-line at www.cateringspecialties.com on Wed AM

Cosmic Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters for Friday breakfast

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St in the Hills. County Courthouse made lunch Wed afternoon

Eco Farm & Jon Butts, of the Sustainable Living show cut up fresh fruit Monday for lunch ~ Thank you so much

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made Soul Food Sunday lunch ~ Thanks Y’all

Faedo’s Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 N Florida Ave, Tampa, offered Cuban bread each morning ~ Thanks, Michelle

Frida’s Café & Bakery, 9700 Ulmerton Rd, Largo sent pastries and sandwiches on Saturday –Thank you, Frida

Gail & Paul Carroll made oatmeal cookies on Tues & bean salad for Mon ~ Thanks to the Carrolls, for all you do!!

** Gina Cox prepared a brunch of chili, bisque & salad with granola & yogurt – Thanks to the whole Cox family

*** Grant Hart prepared & delivered vegan bean & rice on Thursday for the late night crew – Thanks so much!

Greg Chubboy & Bear Hobbies, USA – 5135 W. Cypress St., Tampa sent biscotti to dunk in coffee on Thurs AM ~

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles & brownies Thurs

Jane & Gary Gibbons made chicken enchiladas, black beans & rice + brownies on Tues night, then took calls!

Jim Shirk made 4 breakfasts (Tues, Thurs, Sat & Tues again!!) & cooked a ham for his fellow volunteers on Mon ~ Whew!

Jim Walter, WMNF Volunteer, baked quiche for the Monday helpers taking pledges & keeping it going ~ Thx

** Katarin Lauver prepared a vegan chili for the late night folks on Monday night ~ Thank you so much, Katarina

*** Kay McClesky made BBQ chicken & corn soufflé on Sat afternoon – Thanks to Kay & Claude, you rock!!

Liz Campoli baked vegan chocolate cupcakes as a treat for our vegan volunteers & anyone who wanted to try them

*** Merika Ramocan baked a lasagna for the other volunteers ~ She’s brand new to our team & really helping a lot!

Mother Kombucha sent 6 packs of 6 different flavors of “living tea” for the staff & volunteers ~ Thanks, Joshua

Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa sent sandwiches, spätzle, sauerkraut & sausages for Fri dinner

Nature’s Food Patch located at 1225 Cleveland St in Clearwater sent bags of corn snacks for volunteers answering phones

Nebraska Mini-Mart located at 4815 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, sent vegan & meat offerings for dinner Wed – Thanks

** New World Brewery located at 810 E Skagway, Tampa, sent pizzas for Thurs dinner ~ They’re open AGAIN!

New York, New York Pizza, 1512 E 7th Ave, Tampa delivered pizzas Mon night for dinner ~ Thanks, Alicia

Olde Heights Bistro located at 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made noodles & rice dishes for Tues lunch ~

*** Passion Organic Farm, 9491 Rockhill Rd, Thonotosassa brought peppers & strawberries Wed & Mon ~ Thanks, Mike

Peggy Herlache prepared a vegan pasta salad on Sat and brought a friend to help send out gifts ~ We appreciate you

** Pizzeria Gregario located at 400 2nd St N, Safety Harbor, baked sourdough bread & made tzatziki on Mon ~ Go Greg

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 11001 N 56th St, Temple Terrace sent vegetables, chicken & injera Wed evening

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made chicken & basa, hush puppies & cole slaw for late Sun night ~

*** Smoothie King located at 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace, brought smoothies Sat PM & Sun AM ~ Yay, Austin!!

Starbuck’s, 502 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, sent fresh brewed coffee & sugar the 1st Tues to get us going…

Starbucks, 7141 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, sent fresh brewed coffee & sugar on Thursday to keep us powered up

*** Susan Gonzalez baked a breakfast casserole & cake for the Sunday morning volunteers ~ Thanks so much

Tammy Cappleman delivered vegan tofu & chicken spreads Saturday ~ Tammy’s Marketplace Deli is a food delivery service

Udipi Pure Veg Indian Café, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa made dal, chana masala & basmati rice for Sun dinner

Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast & coffee for the staff & volunteers at WMNF Friday ~ BIG HUGS, Chef V

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Special thanks to Ann, Chris, Deb, Dee, Glenn, Kay, Merika, Michael, Pamela, Ron, Suzie & all who kept our kitchen as clean as can be!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie