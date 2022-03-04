Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s “I LOVE WMNF” Membership Drive ~ February 14th – 20th, 2022

Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Winter “I LOVE WMNF” Membership Drive ~ February 14th – 20th, 2022

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio

~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New)

Volunteer Gabrielle Ayala baked oatmeal cookies Friday & picked up 2 meals for us this week!

***Volunteer Nate Bonilla-Warford brought tons-o-snacks on Monday when he took calls!

*** Burnz Restaurant Bar & Grill, 1704 N Howard Ave, Tampa made dinner Tuesday

Cabot Creamery Cooperative sent cheese samples – Found online at cabotcheese.coop

Café Hey, 1540 N Franklin St, downtown Tampa made dinner Wednesday & Friday!!

Catering Specialties made omelets to order Thurs morning!! Steve Hicks can be reached at [email protected] or online at www.cateringspecialties.com

Volunteer Tammy Cappleman delivered a Danish when coming to help with mailing Saturday

Volunteers Gail & Paul Carroll made veg chili Monday & baked oatmeal cookies Sunday (Plus, Gail tallied & Paul answered phones and supervised the phone room both days!!)

Chef Brown’s Catering Service delivered Sunday, a meal that was enjoyed Monday at lunch

*** Volunteer Jim Coley brought a snack basket when he arrived to take calls Saturday

Cosmic Donuts, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor donated apple fritters Saturday

Gina Cox prepared individually packaged everything Mediterranean for Sunday lunch and Phil Cox delivered it & took pledge calls while Nathaniel Cox assisted Jeannie on APC!

Thurs 3-6pm host, Nancy Creedon baked oatmeal choco-chip cookies Monday & supervised lots…

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made dinner Thursday

Gulfcoast Sourdough Sandwich House, 5214 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made Thursday lunch

Monday Morning Show host, Grant Hart, prepared beans & rice for the volunteers Saturday night

Acoustic Peace Club’s, Jeannie Holton, prepared fruit cups & brownies Tuesday & took calls, too!

Waking Hours host Craig Huegel & Jane Massey sent cheese & veggies, with crackers Tuesday

Jerk Hut sent lunch Saturday & now has 3 Tampa locations – 1241 E Fowler Ave near USF, 4495 W Gandy Blvd – South Tampa & 1045 E Hillsborough Ave in Seminole Heights

*** Volunteer Joslyn Kearns made mini cheesecakes w/ raspberry sauce Wed & answered phones

*** Volunteer & artist, J-Koz (Jean Kozlowski) brought a giant bag of snacks Mon & took calls

Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver brought cupcakes on Thursday morning, and Katarina prepared a French toast breakfast Sunday & took calls that morning, too!

*** Volunteer Joe Mossey brought donuts when he arrived to answer calls on Friday

New York New York Pizza – 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, Tampa donated Wednesday lunch

New World Brewery, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa made breakfast sandwiches Wed

Volunteer Dave Ratisher brought donuts when he came for a phone shift Sunday morning

Red Mesa located at 4912 4th St North in St Petersburg donated Sunday dinner

Volunteer Suzie Schonder baked brownie cupcake bites & answered calls Tuesday night

Volunteer Vinny Scully made breakfast Sat, got Elaine’s Cosmic apple fritters & took calls, too!

*** Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa donated Mon AM

Smoothie King, 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa & 5207 E Fowler Ave, Tampa donated 3 times! – Monday, Tuesday & Friday – New owner & WMNF volunteer, Austin Craven took calls & tallied, too!

Sunday’s Delicatessen, 1930 E 7th Ave, Ybor City – Tampa, prepared lunch Tuesday

Richard Taborn – “Cheesecake Richard” of Rich D’lites dropped off goodness Wednesday

Ybor City Vegan Deli, 1903 North 19th St, Ybor, Tampa, prepared lunch Monday

Xtreme Tacos, 5609 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa donated a second dinner Wednesday

And “Tom from Tampa” delivered a big bag of baked items on Saturday… You never know, right ??

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ The dates are scheduled to be June 7th – 14th, 2022

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie – WMNF 88.5FM Food Donation Coordinator

… Be in touch, if you want to be the next NEW DONOR!!