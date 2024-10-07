HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 7th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Milton could be an I-4 storm

Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane Milton could be an “I-4 storm,” meaning it could whip across Central Florida after making landfall on Florida’s West Coast

Relief money available to people impacted by Helene

Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake for many renters and homeowners. WMNF’s Chris Young reports

Helene reshaped the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Helene completely reshaped the Gulf Coast. WMNF’s Lia Marsee reports

Today is the last day to register to vote for November’s election

You have until midnight to register online at your county supervisor of elections website, or you can do it in person at your local elections office.

