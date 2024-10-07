The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 7th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Milton could be an I-4 storm
Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane Milton could be an “I-4 storm,” meaning it could whip across Central Florida after making landfall on Florida’s West Coast
Relief money available to people impacted by Helene
Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake for many renters and homeowners. WMNF’s Chris Young reports
Helene reshaped the Gulf Coast
Hurricane Helene completely reshaped the Gulf Coast. WMNF’s Lia Marsee reports
Today is the last day to register to vote for November’s election
You have until midnight to register online at your county supervisor of elections website, or you can do it in person at your local elections office.
