The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

An appeals court will hear a case about restrictions on medical treatment for transgender Floridians
A federal appeals court will hear arguments in January in a battle over Florida’s restrictions on treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for people with gender dysphoria.
2024 Hurricanes impacted sea turtle nesting in Pinellas
After a series of hurricanes left beaches and dunes flooded, sea turtle nesting season was cut short, but conservationists still documented more nests in Pinellas County than last year.
$51 million park and stormwater project opens in Tampa
The City of Tampa cut the ribbon on a new 48-acre park in South Tampa. The $51-million project is more than a park, it also provides flood relief.
Groundbreaking on new USF stadium
The University of South Florida Tampa campus broke ground recently on its new football stadium. The 35-thousand-seat stadium is scheduled to open in Fall of 2027.
Environmental Protection Agency seeks comments on fish farm offshore of Sarasota
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking people to comment on modifications to the permit for an aquaculture project planned for the Gulf of Mexico off of Sarasota County. The deadline to comment to the EPA is November 25th.
