The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

Florida abortion ban

Florida’s new ban on abortions at six weeks has not gone into effect yet, but there’s already a lot of concern from women’s rights groups.

LGBTQ rights

Two bills targeting the LGBTQ community were debated in the state House yesterday.

Sarasota rejects consultant contract

The Sarasota County School Board voted yesterday to reject a $28,000 consulting contract with Jordan Adams, through new consulting firm Vermillion. Nearly 80 speakers voiced concerns during an almost four-hour public comment.

DeSantis vs. Disney

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will attempt to take back its power from Disney at its April meeting today.

The struggle between DeSantis and the board overseeing Disney stemmed from when the entertainment giant opposed a law last year called by critics, “Don’t Say Gay.”

The State Board of Education will consider a proposed rule today that would largely prohibit instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, expanding the controversial law passed last year. The House is also expected to pass three bills today about transgender people, targeting drag shows, treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers and bathroom use.

Pilot Picket

Allegiant Air may be known to most as a low-cost airline for passengers, but their pilots are reporting up to 50% lower wages than other airlines. Dozens of Allegiant Pilots Association union members picketed yesterday at airports in Clearwater and Sanford. There’s a shortage of pilots, and airlines are struggling to recruit and retain staff while competing to find qualified candidates.

A court last month upheld an arbitration finding the airline violated its labor contract. The pilots’ union also picketed at Orlando Sanford International Airport yesterday.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.