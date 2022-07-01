Unclaimed prizes from Intermezzo on 6/30/2022 at WMNF Surfs St Pete!!
A Horse Windchime: 804171
To claim either of these gifts, the winning ticket must be presented to WMNF. All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner. If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or [email protected] ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Red Mesa Restaurant Group, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Local Potter and WMNF member-supporter Joe Kahl, Volunteer Laurie Berlin, The Hub Bar, La France, Cage Brewing and ALL of the performers and volunteers… We hope you enjoyed the show and the rum punch!