Unclaimed prizes from Intermezzo on 6/30/2022 at WMNF Surfs St Pete!!

Thanks to everyone who joined WMNF at Intermezzo for Surf music by the Wrenchers and tiki tunes by DJ Lounge Laura Taylor of Surface Noise!!  Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  Two lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed Chance Drawing ticket numbers:

A Horse Windchime804171

Gift Card to La France in Ybor City – $25 value751976

To claim either of these gifts, the winning ticket must be presented to WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or [email protected] ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Red Mesa Restaurant Group, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Local Potter and WMNF member-supporter Joe Kahl, Volunteer Laurie Berlin, The Hub Bar, La France, Cage Brewing and ALL of the performers and volunteers…  We hope you enjoyed the show and the rum punch!