Unclaimed Prizes from “On Broadway” Chance Drawing – 11/2/19

by and filed under blog, Station Updates.

Thanks to all who attended this wonderful tribute to musical theater at Skipper’s… Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  A few lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed PRIZE Chance Drawing ticket numbers:

Vanessa Collier (Co-Pro with Suncoast Blues Society) at Skipper’s 12/13/19: 746831

WMNF Beverage Bottle: 747297

Goodies from WMNF Community Partners ~

Cabot Creamery Cooperative $25 on-line redemption certificate747238

LaFrance $20 Gift Certificate: 747306

To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or [email protected] ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Cabot Creamery Cooperative,  Potter Joe Kahl, Melitta Coffee, La France, Mark Hartung & ALL of the performers…  We hope you enjoyed the show!!