WMNF has a new Picnic Table

Our 15 year old rainbow picnic table finally fell to the earth, but has now been replaced with a brand new one!

Thank you so much to Patty Metz, who purchased it for us and Sid Flannery, who helped her set it up and paint it.

For all you both do for WMNF, we appreciate you… Most especially for the fancy table.

Patty wrote back, after this message went out to StationBiz: “Your welcome! The picnic table looks all bright and shiny now, but my vision for the table is called “The free speech picnic table”. We added a couple of WMNF bumper stickers to start if off, so add whatever you want in the name of free speech. Enjoy!”

Please make your contributions Family Friendly

Peace, Miss Julie