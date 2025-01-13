Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

WMNF SOTD 1/13/25: Denial is a River by Doechii

Posted on January 13, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday January 13, 2025 is Denial is a River by Doechii.

Where does one start when talking about Doechii? The multiple Grammy noms, including Best New Artist? Being selected as AllHipHop’s Lyricist of the Year?

Well, if you are from Southwest Florida, you lead with the fact that the hyper talented and witty rapper is from Tampa. She graduated from Howard Blake High School and paid her alma mater a visit.

That’s right. Despite her stratospheric profile, she performed a sold-out homecoming show at Crowbar last November.

Doechii’s songs explore themes of self-expression, empowerment, individuality, and resilience. Her lyrics wittily celebrate authenticity and self-confidence while addressing societal expectations and personal struggles. She blends genres like hip-hop, R&B, and experimental pop, sometimes within a single song.

Doechii’s music also delves into themes of vulnerability and identity, resonating with listeners who value honesty and relatability. Her precise yet dynamic delivery, clever wordplay give her an instantly recognizable distinctive sound. And she does not apologize for who she is.

Denial is a River is from Doechii’s uber successful “Alligator Bites Never Heal”, which dropped last August.

Note: Explicit Lyrics.

Denial is a River’s amusing sit-com BTS-themed video has over 5 million views:

We highly recommend Doechii’sTiny Desk Concert with live instruments:

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

WMNF SOTD: Serotonin Dopamine by Tamayo Band

The WMNF Song of the Day For January 10, 2025...

“A Lasting Legacy” on Morning Energy

“Your Legacy is not what you leave for people, but what you...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

WMNF SOTD: One of the Boys by Quil Darling [premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 9, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: