WMNF SOTD 1/13/25: Denial is a River by Doechii

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday January 13, 2025 is Denial is a River by Doechii.

Where does one start when talking about Doechii? The multiple Grammy noms, including Best New Artist? Being selected as AllHipHop’s Lyricist of the Year?

Well, if you are from Southwest Florida, you lead with the fact that the hyper talented and witty rapper is from Tampa. She graduated from Howard Blake High School and paid her alma mater a visit.

That’s right. Despite her stratospheric profile, she performed a sold-out homecoming show at Crowbar last November.

Doechii’s songs explore themes of self-expression, empowerment, individuality, and resilience. Her lyrics wittily celebrate authenticity and self-confidence while addressing societal expectations and personal struggles. She blends genres like hip-hop, R&B, and experimental pop, sometimes within a single song.

Doechii’s music also delves into themes of vulnerability and identity, resonating with listeners who value honesty and relatability. Her precise yet dynamic delivery, clever wordplay give her an instantly recognizable distinctive sound. And she does not apologize for who she is.

Denial is a River is from Doechii’s uber successful “Alligator Bites Never Heal”, which dropped last August.

Note: Explicit Lyrics.

Denial is a River’s amusing sit-com BTS-themed video has over 5 million views:

We highly recommend Doechii’sTiny Desk Concert with live instruments:

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.