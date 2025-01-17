Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 1/17/25: Salamander Song by Spafford

Posted on January 17, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for January 17, 2025 by “Salamander Song” by Spafford. Hold on to your hat. This is a 10 minute sonic odyssey about a partying amphibian.

Formed in 2008 in Arizona, Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90’s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method.

You can see Spafford tomorrow at Jannus Live with local faves Ajeva. Tickets here. More info: https://www.spafford.net/

Here is the SOTD version of Salamander Song recorded live at Crowbar 11/17/2022. (You can find full setlist for this and all Spafford shows at Spaffnerds.)

Here are a couple of other versions:

