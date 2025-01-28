Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 1/28/25: Grundle by The Snozzberries

Posted on January 28, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday January 28 is “Grundle” by Asheville, NC jammers The Snozzberries.

Combining hi-energy psychedelia, progressive rock, and deep-fried funk, The Snozzberries deliver a powerhouse, genre-bending sonic journey. “Grundle” is off The Snowberries’ recent self-titled album.

The Snozzberries are:

  • Guitar, Vocals / Ethan Heller
  • Keyboard, Synth, Vocals / Ian Taylor
  • Bass, Vocals / Josh Clark
  • Drums, Vocals / Paul Gladstone

The Snozzberries are headlining WMNF’s FAM JAM on February 8 at the gorgeous Bayboro Brewery North Room. Local Jam heroes COPE are joining the Snozzberies for this event. See more below.

Also, their hometown of Asheville, and much of North Carolina, was devastated by Hurricane Helene. If you are interested in helping, the band is recommending to donate to Beloved Asheville, they’re a great local organization providing direct relief through home building, supplies, food kitchens and more.

The Snozzberries love our Tampa fam, we’ve had amazing experiences playing WMNF events like Tropical Heatwave.  We hope to see everyone who raged it with us at The Blueberry Patch a few months ago. The band promises to deliver a special set full of HEAT for our friends in the sunshine state.

-The Snozzberries

For more info: https://www.thesnozzberriesmusic.com/

One Response to "WMNF SOTD 1/28/25: Grundle by The Snozzberries"

