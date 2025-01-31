Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 1/31/25: Laughsbythelake by Cannibal Kids

Posted on January 31, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for January 30, 2025 is “Laughsbythelake” by Cannibal Kids.

Cannibal Kids, hailing from South Florida, have been captivating audiences with their vibrant blend of tropical-pop, infectious melodies, and dynamic performances. The band comprises Damian Gutierrez (Vocals, Rhythm Guitar), Luke Faulkingham (Drums), Marty Quinn (Bass), Bennett Wyler (Lead Guitar), and Eli Feingold (Keys, Trombone).

Since signing with Shaemax Records in 2016, they’ve released notable singles like “Troubled Mind,” “Love Girl,” and “Voicemail,” accumulating millions of streams and gaining significant attention on college radio.

Their live performances have been equally impressive, sharing stages with artists like Young the Giant, Magic City Hippies, Flipturn & Phoneboy. They’ve completed nationwide tours and have a strong following in Florida, with seven sold-out shows in the past 2 years.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese City Pop, jazz, indie, and alt rock—citing influences such as Hiroshi Sato & Astrud Gilberto Cannibal Kids have crafted a unique sound that resonates with a broad audience.

Laughsbythelake is a song for my relatives who’ve passed on to another life. My goal for this record was not only to make great music, but to give my family something to be proud of. To immortalize their legacy and assure everyone that death isn’t final–They’re still here watching over us. They planted trees, so we could sit in its shade.”

– Damian Gutierrez

The band name “Cannibal Kids” originated from an experience shared by band members in 2018. While exploring an abandoned juvenile detention center in South Miami, they discovered files detailing a case of a young detainee who had been punished for attempted cannibalism. This unusual finding inspired the band to adopt the name “Cannibal Kids” when rebranding from their previous project, “No Compromise.”

“Laughsbythelake” is from The Cannibal Kids’ January 17, 2025 album Chiral.

More info: https://www.cannibalkids.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

