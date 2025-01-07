WMNF SOTD 1/7/25: Undertow by Hot Water Music

It is GNV Week here at WMNF Song of the Day. It is like Shark Week, but for celebrating Gainesville, FL bands and the music they create. Completely by coincidence (truly) MusicGNV is releasing a limited edition t-shirt that is based on favorite Gainesville music t-shirt. Get yours while you can.

The hard fact is – most 90s Gainesville bands didn’t make it. If they were good maybe they can drew a crowd. If they were good and hardworking maybe they could tour around the Southeast. If they were really talented, hardworking, AND lucky, maybe they are are still touring around the world decades later.

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 7, 2025 is Undertow by Hot Water Music, a Gainesville punk rock band that done good. And we are so happy for them

Hot Water Music consists of Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard on shared lead vocals and guitars, bass guitarist Jason Black, and drummer George Rebelo. Since 2017, the band has also included guitarist-vocalist Chris Cresswell.

The band has roots in Southwest Florida and formed in the very fertile mid-1990s Gainesville, FL music scene. And they celebrated their 30th anniversary by headlining Fest this year. Here is an interview from earlier this year.

WMNF goes way back with Hot Water Music. In talking to Black about WMNF SOTD, he said the band was super excited to be a part.

We all grew up listening to WMNF! I couldn’t tell you how many bands that I still love were introduced to me by WMNF. I want to say I was maybe 13 or 14 the first time I heard Primus and it was definitely WMNF playing Frizzle Fry WAY before they broke. Jason Black – bassist, Hot Water Music

February 15 and 16 they are playing Crowbar, but not our Crowbar – the one in Sydney, Australia, as part of their Australia / New Zealand tour. ha ha.

Website: https://www.hotwatermusic.com/. You can also join their Wafarers Club for extra content and behind the scenes shenanigans.

Undertow is off their Split release with Quicksand, that came out earlier this year.

