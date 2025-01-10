WMNF SOTD: Serotonin Dopamine by Tamayo Band

We’ve come to the end of GNV Week here at WMNF Song of the Day, celebrating Gainesville, FL bands and the music they create. Completely by coincidence (truly) MusicGNV is releasing a limited edition t-shirt that is based on favorite Gainesville music t-shirt. Get yours while you can.

The WMNF Song of the Day For January 10, 2025 is Serotonin Dopamine by Tamayo Band.

Tamayo Band’s mission is clear: Create the music they want to hear.

Named after the group’s leader, Michael Tamayo, the band is inspired by artists from multiple genres including Rock, Reggae, and Psychedelic Jam. The band formed in 2018 in Gainesville, Florida and began to perform and record regularly around the state soon after that.

You can catch Tamayo Band January 30th, with Ajeva at Heartwood Soundstage, Gainesville, FL, February 1st, with Ajeva at Bayboro Brewin, in St. Petersburg, FL, and February 7 at the Zutopia Music and Arts Festival 2025, in Ruskin, FL.

Find out more about Tamayo Band at: https://www.tamayoband.com/

