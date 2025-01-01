Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

WMNF SOTD: You Get What You Settle For by Ali Handal

Posted on January 1, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

Welcome to the first day of the rest of 2025! Some people go in for big-R Resolutions. Some just try to do a little bit better than last year. For many the first of the year is often a time for reflection on the year ahead. The WMNF Song of the Day for January 1st, 2025 is by Ali Handal. It is a reminder for you as you embark on this new adventure of 2025, “You Get What You Settle For”.

Ali Handal is self described as 2/3 Blues Rock Queen, 1/3 Crazy Cat Lady. She is an LA-based woman of many hats: guitarist, singer, song writer, book writer, and has toured Australia, Japan and beyond. She has written a heart-felt piece about how she decided to leave academia to become a musician. So after two decades continues to strive for me. Her story is a great reminder that in life You Get What You Settle For.

Proving that she gets what she settles for, Handal is releasing an upcoming album currently being mixed by Grammy-winning music producer and engineer, Ross Hogarth. To experience more of her music, Handal offers Guitar Therapy as well as online Backstage with Ali.

“You Get What You Settle For” is off Handal’s album That’s What She Said, which you can stream or buy on her website. You can follow her on IG here.

Have a wonderfully happy and productive 2025, from everyone at WMND Song of the Day.

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“Lasting Resolutions” on Morning Energy

“Making New Year resolutions is one thing. Remaining resolute and seeing...

Snail Mail
These are some of the best songs and LPs of 2024

My top song of 2024 is Fontaines D.C., Favourite, from...

The Final SOTD of 2024: Off the Rails by Jimkata

The WMNF Song of the Day for New Year's Eve...

SOTD 12/30/24: I Put a Spell on You by Samantha Fish

Fans of WMNF Mo' Blues Monday on Monday evenings will...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: