WMNF SOTD: You Get What You Settle For by Ali Handal

Welcome to the first day of the rest of 2025! Some people go in for big-R Resolutions. Some just try to do a little bit better than last year. For many the first of the year is often a time for reflection on the year ahead. The WMNF Song of the Day for January 1st, 2025 is by Ali Handal. It is a reminder for you as you embark on this new adventure of 2025, “You Get What You Settle For”.

Ali Handal is self described as 2/3 Blues Rock Queen, 1/3 Crazy Cat Lady. She is an LA-based woman of many hats: guitarist, singer, song writer, book writer, and has toured Australia, Japan and beyond. She has written a heart-felt piece about how she decided to leave academia to become a musician. So after two decades continues to strive for me. Her story is a great reminder that in life You Get What You Settle For.

Proving that she gets what she settles for, Handal is releasing an upcoming album currently being mixed by Grammy-winning music producer and engineer, Ross Hogarth. To experience more of her music, Handal offers Guitar Therapy as well as online Backstage with Ali.

“You Get What You Settle For” is off Handal’s album That’s What She Said, which you can stream or buy on her website. You can follow her on IG here.

Have a wonderfully happy and productive 2025, from everyone at WMND Song of the Day.

