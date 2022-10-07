It has been said,It has also been said that

Scientific studies have proven that the mere act of smiling can reduce blood pressure, lower stress hormones, boost one’s mood, and increase longevity. Given all of these benefits, it seems natural that people should want to make smiling a way of life. However, oftentimes this can be very challenging to do in the midst of hardships.

Harvey Ross Ball, is an individual that recognized the importance and necessity of smiling when he created the famous smiley face in 1963. His design stemmed from a work project that he was given which was to come with an image to help increase morale. Decades later, the “smiley face” image evolved into World Smile Day ® which has been occuring the first Friday in October since 1999. The focus of World Smile Day ® is to cherish the initial intent behind the now universally recognized icon which is to be a symbol of kindness and affection. However, over the years this symbol has become buried in commercialization.

For some, fostering an atmosphere of kindness and affection involves “faking it until you make it”, which means that we have to consciously cultivate an atmosphere of positivity until it eventually manifests into reality.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the science behind smiling, how smiling can affect our relationships, and also explore ways that we can learn how to smile more.