SOTD 10/21/24: Doom by Blvck Spvde and The Cosmos

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for October 21, 2024 is Doom by Blvck Spvde and The Cosmos.

Despite the ominous sound sounding name, the motivation is actually much more positive and the message that we need while recovering from two hurricanes.

From the liner notes:

“Doom” emerges as the lead single from the record the band’s powerful introduction to the world. This track pays homage to the enigmatic MF DOOM, encapsulating the urgency of seizing life’s fleeting moments. It implores listeners to act before it’s too late, resonating with the somber awareness of our inevitable fate. The song speaks deeply to legacy, tracing the band’s roots to Spvde’s inspiration drawn from his late father’s rich lifestyle and treasured record collection. The message is clear: make your mark before you are doomed to obscurity.

Starting a ten-piece band during the height of the pandemic wasn’t easy, but it’s precisely what St. Louis-based musician Blvck Spvde was called to do. Known for his inventive hip-hop, beat-making, and experimental music, Blvck Spvde was deeply inspired by the loss of his father in 2019. This profound event led him to form Blvck Spvde and The Cosmos, a large collective avant-garde jazz ensemble that fuses elements of Afrobeat, rock, and everything soulful. Described by Spvde as an effort to “bring the feel of my dad back in the room and all the things I was raised around that came from him,” the band brings a rich, nostalgic energy to their music.

The “Overjoyed Through The Noise” Album released on digital 10/18/24 and can be purchased digitally on Bandcamp. On 11/15/24 it will be available on Vinyl, CD, Tape via Mellow Music Group.

If this is your kind of thing be sure to check out WMNF on Sunday and Monday evenings!

