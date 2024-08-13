8/13/24 SOTD: Paging Dr. Beef by Sauce Pocket

Sauce Pocket is an up-and-coming band from Jacksonville, known for blending various genres like funk, jazz, hiphop, and latin vibes into their unique sound. Their music often features groovy basslines, vibrant sax solos creating an infectious, feel-good vibe. The band has been gaining a local following through energetic live performances that showcase their improvisational skills and tight musicianship. Sauce Pocket’s approach to music is both innovative and rooted in classic styles, making them stand out in the Florida music scene.

Sauce Pocket has a new album out entitled Electric Boogaloo. They are playing at New World Music Hall in Tampa w/ Dionysus on August 17th. They are also playing Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida this October.

