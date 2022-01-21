“Between The Dash” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Death is indiscriminate and it is also inevitable. Unless you have been diagnosis with a terminal disease, most of us will never know what we will die from or when we will take our last breath.

Nonetheless, people’s approach to death are different. There are those for example, who may choose to live a reckless and self-centered life, while others strive to leave a positive legacy. As we navigate through this unpredictable world, our actions will ultimately determine what memories we leave of ourselves for others “between those dashes in our lives“.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time highlighting the life of those who have left positive footprints in our society.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!