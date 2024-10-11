“IN THE EYE OF THE STORM” ON MORNING ENERGY

“When you are in the eye of the storm, you are often not aware of the whiplash around you”…Hugh Bonneville

The Tampa Bay area made headlines for potentially being “in the eye” of Hurricane Milton, which is one of the worst storms to strike Florida’s West Coast in more than a century.

Even though the eye of a hurricane usually provides a period of calmness due to the rising and descending air pressure, the eye walls can be deadly, bringing with it life threatening weather conditions.

The expression, “The eye of the storm” has its roots in meteorology as it relates to hurricanes and cyclones. However, metaphorically, “The eye of the storm” refers to a period of calmness amidst chaos and turmoil which can sometimes be vividly seen in our personal and professional lives.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring various topics related to being in “The Eye Of The Storm” to include how it is still possible to find peace and clarity amidst chaos.