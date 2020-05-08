“Mother’s Day Reflections” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Mother’s Day can be a joyous or somber time of the year. For those who have wonderful relationship with their mother or “mother figure”, it is a wonderful opportunity to express a deeper appreciation for them. However, for some Mother’s Day can be a very gloomy time of the year for various reasons: (1) the death of ones mother, (2) having a volatile relationship with ones mother, (3) never meeting ones mother or (4) perhaps having never experienced motherhood. Whichever of these situation applies to you, this week’s musical journey will be a collective reflection of these experiences.

Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative program on this topic. We are am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!