“Second Chances” on Morning Energy

On Saturday, November 10, 2018, Florida began the first full, statewide vote recount in history for the Senate, Governor, and Agriculture Commissioner race because election results were too close to call. Historically, there have only been a hand full of high-profiled political races that turned a loser into a winner. In one of these incidences a new “special” election was held to determine the winner.

It has been said that “Having a Second Chance makes you want to work even harder”. Regardless of what the outcome will be in these Florida political races, I am sure that each candidate will take a new look at how they approach various situations in their lives to include their future political strategies.

On Morning Energy we are going to spending time exploring the topic of Second Chances as it relates to various areas of our lives….