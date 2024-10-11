SOTD: 10/11/24: Big Time by Pearl and the Oysters

It has been a hard week for many listeners of WMNF, as people reorganize and power, water, and internet is being restored. If you need help or would like to provide help you can consult this updated list here.

As we slowly get back to normal, we have music and gathering to help us. In that vein, the WMNF Song of the day for October 11, 2024 is the infectious, upbeat Big Time by Pearl and the Oysters.

Pearl & The Oysters was founded by musicians Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack. The duo met while studying in high school and later attended college together in Paris, where they bonded over a shared love for retro pop, jazz, and psychedelic sounds. They relocated to Florida to pursue music and are currently located in Los Angeles, California.

Pearl and the Oysters are returning to Gainesville, Florida for a rare concert that will certainly be super fun. You can get tickets here.

Big Time is off Pearl and the Oysters’ new album “Planet Pearl” which came out September 24, 2024. You can buy the album in digital and vinyl form on Bandcamp from Stones Throw records. Support great music!

Follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pearlandtheoystersband/