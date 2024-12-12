SOTD 12/12/24: Tough Times Don’t Last by Paul Thorn

The WMNF Song of the Day for Thursday December 12, 2024 is Paul Thorn’s “Tough Times Don’t Last”.

The Paul Thorn is coming to Clearwater, FL January 23, 2025 for a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall with previous SOTDer Marc Broussard. Tickets here.

“Tough Times Don’t Last” inspired by the true story of a young man born with no arms or legs named Richard Miller. “He learned to play the guitar and the organ in spite of his extreme handicap. He was a true bad ass. I did this piece to honor him and to remind us all that tough times don’t last but tough people do”. – Paul Thorn

“’Tough Times Don’t Last’ is a song that everyone can relate to as we’re all looking at something that’s hard to face at one time or another,’” Thorn explains on his website. “There are two kinds of people in the world. There are people that lay down and cry when faced with adversity and there are those that understand that you have to sometimes fight your way back up. Things can get better but you have to stay tough to endure and this song is about that.”

Thorn’s new album “Life Is Just a Vapor” set for release on February 21, 2025 via Thirty Tigers. The album reflects Thorn’s six-decade journey through life and music, offering soulful, bluesy insights in tracks like the lead single.

More here: https://www.paulthorn.com/