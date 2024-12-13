SOTD 12/13/24: Cause it’s You by Dylan Zangwill

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday December 13, 2024 is Cause it’s You by Dylan Zangwill.

Zangwill is a former WMNF SOTDer who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fresh off last night’s show at New World Tampa, he is going to be joining Nate Diggity Dawg and DJ Spaceship in the WMNF studios this morning between 6am and 9am to talk about music, inspiration, and play some tunes on his guitar.

Dylan Zangwill is not your typical teenager. He appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. Following that, he began recording original music with Grammy Award-Winning producer John Carter Cash at Cash Cabin. In late 2022, Dylan received a golden ticket to Hollywood on “American Idol.” He then recorded more originals with producer Adam Weiner and the backing of his Adam’s Low Cut Connie.

Zangwill most recent release is the EP “Home: A Live Solo Session.” You can find out more at https://www.dylanzangwill.com/