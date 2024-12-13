Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 12/13/24: Cause it’s You by Dylan Zangwill

Posted on December 13, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday December 13, 2024 is Cause it’s You by Dylan Zangwill.

Zangwill is a former WMNF SOTDer who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fresh off last night’s show at New World Tampa, he is going to be joining Nate Diggity Dawg and DJ Spaceship in the WMNF studios this morning between 6am and 9am to talk about music, inspiration, and play some tunes on his guitar.

Dylan Zangwill is not your typical teenager. He appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. Following that, he began recording original music with Grammy Award-Winning producer John Carter Cash at Cash Cabin. In late 2022, Dylan received a golden ticket to Hollywood on “American Idol.” He then recorded more originals with producer Adam Weiner and the backing of his Adam’s Low Cut Connie.

Zangwill most recent release is the EP “Home: A Live Solo Session.” You can find out more at https://www.dylanzangwill.com/

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“BEING UNDERESTIMATED OR OVERESTIMATED” on Morning Energy

“Don’t Underestimate The Power Of Being Underestimated“…Tim Fargo It has been said to “never...

SOTD 12/12/24: Tough Times Don’t Last by Paul Thorn

The WMNF Song of the Day for Thursday December 12,...

SOTD 12/11/24: Alberta Postcard by Trout Fishing in America

Every think about just dropping everything and going to Canada?...

A night to remember: Keller Williams at Skipper’s Smokehouse

We had a truly unforgettable night at Skipper’s Smokehouse, where...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Friday
Player position: