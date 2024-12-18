Donate Now!
SOTD 12/18/24: God Gave me Feet for Dancing by Ezra Collective

Posted on December 18, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for December 18, 2024 is God Gave me Feet for Dancing by Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey.

Since forming in 2012, the five-piece collective – consisting of brothers Femi and TJ Koleoso, Ife Ogunjobi, James Mollison and Joe Armon-Jones – have blossomed into one of Britain’s most eclectic and acclaimed music acts. By doing so, the group have become a reflection, as well a product, of the rich array of music, cultures and people who have found their way to the city and made it their home. After a breakout 2023, where they became the first ever Jazz act to win the Mercury Prize in its 31-year history, Ezra Collective continues to blaze a bold new trail in contemporary British music with their new album Dance, No One’s Watching. Written throughout 2023 as the band toured the world, the album documents the dance floors they encountered. It is an album that musically guides you through a night out in the city, from the opening of possibilities as a new evening spans out ahead, to dawn’s final hours as the night comes to a close.

Yazmin Lacey is a soulful British jazz singer who released her first solo album, Voice Notes, in 2023.

Follow Ezra Collective: instagram.com/ezracollective

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

