Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 12/30/24: I put a Spell on You by Samantha Fish

Posted on December 30, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

Fans of WMNF Mo’ Blues Monday on Monday evenings will certainly recognize today’s SOTD artist. The WMNF Song of the Day for the penultimate day of 2024 is Samantha Fish’s powerful version of “I Put a Spell on You”.

Samantha Fish is performing a special New Year’s Eve show at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:

Join GRAMMY®-nominated world-class guitarist and songwriter Samantha Fish for a rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Samantha Fish effortlessly blends blues, rock, and soul to create a unique sound, with live performances that testify to her status as a true musical powerhouse. Last September, Fish was contacted by Eric Clapton and invited to perform at his Crossroads LA Festival. She also toured with Slash this summer as part of his highly anticipated S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour. Her most recent effort, Death Wish Blues (Rounder Records), a collaboration with renegade rocker Jesse Dayton, topped the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks. Whether she is powerfully delivering soulful blues rock or baring her soul with an acoustic ballad, Samantha Fish’s live performances are a testament to her status as a true musical force to be reckoned with.

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Reflection and projection

Walter Smith II recall the nine years as host of...

The Life Elsewhere List 2024

In no particular order, here is the Life Elsewhere essential...

SOTD 12/29/24: Hanuka by Sarah Aroeste

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 28, 2024...

SOTD 12/27/24: The Light of Hanukkah by Sarah AKA The Unknown Artist

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 27, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Monday
Player position: