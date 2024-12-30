SOTD 12/30/24: I put a Spell on You by Samantha Fish

Fans of WMNF Mo’ Blues Monday on Monday evenings will certainly recognize today’s SOTD artist. The WMNF Song of the Day for the penultimate day of 2024 is Samantha Fish’s powerful version of “I Put a Spell on You”.

Samantha Fish is performing a special New Year’s Eve show at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:

Join GRAMMY®-nominated world-class guitarist and songwriter Samantha Fish for a rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Samantha Fish effortlessly blends blues, rock, and soul to create a unique sound, with live performances that testify to her status as a true musical powerhouse. Last September, Fish was contacted by Eric Clapton and invited to perform at his Crossroads LA Festival. She also toured with Slash this summer as part of his highly anticipated S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour. Her most recent effort, Death Wish Blues (Rounder Records), a collaboration with renegade rocker Jesse Dayton, topped the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks. Whether she is powerfully delivering soulful blues rock or baring her soul with an acoustic ballad, Samantha Fish’s live performances are a testament to her status as a true musical force to be reckoned with.

