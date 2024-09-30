SOTD 9/30/24: Talkin’ Company Man Blues by Jesse Dayton

Mondays are so great at WMNF! Late night you have the dark magic of Mike B, you get to your day off early with Your Kool Aunt Cyndi and Louise Coogan in the morning, options for great public affairs and health information midday, Blannie and Flee in the afternoon, before winding down with blues and Jazz in the Night.

Today’s SOTD slides nicely in the that Monday 6pm to 9pm hour, Mo’ Blues Monday. The WMNF Song of the Day for September 30, 2024 is Talkin’ Company Man Blues by Jesse Dayton. This song is off his most recent album, The Hard Way Blues.

Jesse Dayton hails from Beaumont Texas and is the living, breathing, drinking embodiment of a cool country soul brother. Dayton’s talent is unmistakable & his all-american appeal is cross genre & generational, allowing him to tour with diverse acts. Last year he was nominated for a Grammy for the album Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish.

Jesse Dayton is playing New World in Tampa Oct 4th.

More info: https://www.jessedayton.com/