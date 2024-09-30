Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 9/30/24: Talkin’ Company Man Blues by Jesse Dayton

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

Mondays are so great at WMNF! Late night you have the dark magic of Mike B, you get to your day off early with Your Kool Aunt Cyndi and Louise Coogan in the morning, options for great public affairs and health information midday, Blannie and Flee in the afternoon, before winding down with blues and Jazz in the Night.

Today’s SOTD slides nicely in the that Monday 6pm to 9pm hour, Mo’ Blues Monday. The WMNF Song of the Day for September 30, 2024 is Talkin’ Company Man Blues by Jesse Dayton. This song is off his most recent album, The Hard Way Blues.

Jesse Dayton hails from Beaumont Texas and is the living, breathing, drinking embodiment of a cool country soul brother. Dayton’s talent is unmistakable & his all-american appeal is cross genre & generational, allowing him to tour with diverse acts. Last year he was nominated for a Grammy for the album Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish.

Jesse Dayton is playing New World in Tampa Oct 4th.

More info: https://www.jessedayton.com/

You may also like

Judicial Wit. The Meticulous Killer. Emotive Music

Jill Barton – The Supreme Guide To Writing Jill Barton’s...

SOTD 9/27/2024: Lack of Certainty by Guy Average

The WMNF Song of the Day for September 27, 2024...

“Expect The Unexpected” on Morning Energy

“Expect the unexpected” is an idiom used to convey the idea...

SOTD 9/26/2024: Hurt Enough by The Pilot Waves

The WMNF Song of the Day is Hurt Enough by...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic 🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Monday
Player position: