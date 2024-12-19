Tampa Bay news in review: WMNF 88.5’s top stories of 2024

Throughout 2024, WMNF 88.5’s audience engaged with stories that reflected the complex social, political, and environmental challenges facing Florida. These top stories, which garnered the most views on wmnf.org, paint a vivid picture of a year marked by controversy, community concerns, and local struggles.

The website’s most-viewed articles demonstrate the community’s deep interest in local governance, public health, political accountability, and social issues that directly impact their lives. From voter rights to environmental challenges, from political scandals to healthcare debates, these stories captured the attention of readers seeking to understand the critical dynamics shaping Florida in 2024.

The high engagement with these stories underscores WMNF’s role as a critical source of local information, providing in-depth coverage of issues often overlooked by larger media outlets. The audience’s reading patterns reveal a community deeply invested in understanding the nuanced challenges and developments within their state.

What do you think was the most significant or impactful news story of 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we’d love to hear which story resonated most with you and why. Your perspective helps us better understand the issues that matter most to our community.

January: Voter Concerns and Political Scandal

The year began with two attention-grabbing stories. Nearly 1 million Florida voters were declared inactive after a new voter list purge law, raising significant concerns about voter rights. Simultaneously, a political scandal emerged with the recovery of a sex video involving Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler, capturing local readers’ attention.

February: Health and Political Tensions

February highlighted ongoing challenges in public health and political discourse. A U.S. Representative called for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation amid a measles outbreak, while Florida Senators walked out after racist comments during a monument bill debate, showcasing the state’s deep-seated racial tensions.

March: COVID-19 and Legal Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Florida, with the state recording over 2,000 deaths in the first three months. A unique legal challenge emerged as a professor and students from China contested the constitutionality of a Florida law, reflecting the state’s complex legal landscape.

April: Political Transparency and Healthcare Debates

April brought focus to Ron DeSantis’s potential executive privilege and ongoing debates about healthcare costs, particularly concerning undocumented immigrants. The Pinellas Clerk’s Office’s Passport Day event provided a lighter moment in a month of serious political discussions.

May: Personal Stories and Natural Disaster Preparedness

The month highlighted the human impact of Florida’s policies, including a poignant story about a Lakeland woman describing the consequences of the state’s strict abortion law and a property insurance company will pay a $1 million fine over mishandling claims after Hurricane Ian.

June: Community Support and Local Governance

Local community initiatives took center stage, with multiple opportunities for Pinellas families to receive free fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats. The Florida Supreme Court’s ruling on Pinellas County taxation added a legal dimension to local governance.

July: Legal and Political Developments

Political accountability remained a key theme, with a Florida Congress member calling for perjury charges after Secret Service Director testimony. A significant legal ruling found part of Florida’s pretrial release law unconstitutional.

August: Education and Federal Funding Debates

The battle over book restrictions intensified, with top publishers suing Florida over school book laws. Florida Democrats urged Governor DeSantis to reconsider denying federal funds for low-income families, highlighting ongoing social policy debates.

September: Corruption Allegations

Lee County Sheriff Marceno faced serious allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of funds. The release of an alleged “ghost employee” contract brought further scrutiny to local law enforcement.

October: Environmental and Infrastructure Challenges

Pinellas County reported a record number of flesh-eating bacteria cases, raising environmental and health concerns. Florida Power & Light sought approval to collect $1.2 billion from customers for hurricane power restoration.

November: Political Positioning and Constitutional Amendments

The passage of Amendment 2 (Right to Hunt and Fish) drew environmental group reactions. Governor DeSantis continued to make national political moves by seeking to place Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in Trump’s cabinet.

December: Closing the Year

The year concluded with ongoing legal proceedings, concerning health statistics showing a tripling of HIV diagnoses among Black women in Pinellas County, and a hearing is set to consider a fine that Florida imposed on the group supporting Amendment 4.