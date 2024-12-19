Donate Now!
Tampa Bay news in review: WMNF 88.5’s top stories of 2024

Posted on December 19, 2024 • by Ernesto Reitich
Throughout 2024, WMNF 88.5’s audience engaged with stories that reflected the complex social, political, and environmental challenges facing Florida. These top stories, which garnered the most views on wmnf.org, paint a vivid picture of a year marked by controversy, community concerns, and local struggles.

The website’s most-viewed articles demonstrate the community’s deep interest in local governance, public health, political accountability, and social issues that directly impact their lives. From voter rights to environmental challenges, from political scandals to healthcare debates, these stories captured the attention of readers seeking to understand the critical dynamics shaping Florida in 2024.

The high engagement with these stories underscores WMNF’s role as a critical source of local information, providing in-depth coverage of issues often overlooked by larger media outlets. The audience’s reading patterns reveal a community deeply invested in understanding the nuanced challenges and developments within their state.

What do you think was the most significant or impactful news story of 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we’d love to hear which story resonated most with you and why. Your perspective helps us better understand the issues that matter most to our community.

January: Voter Concerns and Political Scandal 

The year began with two attention-grabbing stories. Nearly 1 million Florida voters were declared inactive after a new voter list purge law, raising significant concerns about voter rights. Simultaneously, a political scandal emerged with the recovery of a sex video involving Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler, capturing local readers’ attention. 

Police have recovered a sex video with Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler, sources say
Almost 1 million Florida voters declared inactive after law purging voter lists

February: Health and Political Tensions 

February highlighted ongoing challenges in public health and political discourse. A U.S. Representative called for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation amid a measles outbreak, while Florida Senators walked out after racist comments during a monument bill debate, showcasing the state’s deep-seated racial tensions. 

Florida Senators walk out after racist comments in support of monument bill
U.S. Representative calls for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation amidst measles outbreak

March: COVID-19 and Legal Challenges 

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Florida, with the state recording over 2,000 deaths in the first three months. A unique legal challenge emerged as a professor and students from China contested the constitutionality of a Florida law, reflecting the state’s complex legal landscape. 

Florida COVID-19 deaths exceed 2,000 in the first three months of 2024; one-tenth of them are in Pinellas and Hillsborough
A professor and students from China challenge the constitutionality of a Florida law

April: Political Transparency and Healthcare Debates 

April brought focus to Ron DeSantis’s potential executive privilege and ongoing debates about healthcare costs, particularly concerning undocumented immigrants. The Pinellas Clerk’s Office’s Passport Day event provided a lighter moment in a month of serious political discussions. 

Arguments are set for May 7 on whether Ron DeSantis has executive privilege and is shielded from releasing records
The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an annual Passport Day event

May: Personal Stories and Natural Disaster Preparedness 

The month highlighted the human impact of Florida’s policies, including a poignant story about a Lakeland woman describing the consequences of the state’s strict abortion law and a property insurance company will pay a $1 million fine over mishandling claims after Hurricane Ian.

A property insurance company will pay a $1 million fine over mishandling claims after Hurricane Ian
Lakeland woman describes agony of forced birth under Florida’s strict abortion law

June: Community Support and Local Governance 

Local community initiatives took center stage, with multiple opportunities for Pinellas families to receive free fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats. The Florida Supreme Court’s ruling on Pinellas County taxation added a legal dimension to local governance. 

Florida Supreme Court says Pinellas County can face taxes
Starting Saturday, there are six opportunities for Pinellas families to get free fresh fruits, vegetables & meats

July: Legal and Political Developments 

Political accountability remained a key theme, with a Florida Congress member calling for perjury charges after Secret Service Director testimony. A significant legal ruling found part of Florida’s pretrial release law unconstitutional. 

Florida Congress member calls for perjury, inherent contempt charges after Secret Service director testifies
Part of Florida’s pretrial release law is ruled unconstitutional

August: Education and Federal Funding Debates 

The battle over book restrictions intensified, with top publishers suing Florida over school book laws. Florida Democrats urged Governor DeSantis to reconsider denying federal funds for low-income families, highlighting ongoing social policy debates. 

Florida Democrats pen letter urging DeSantis to rethink denying federal funds for low-income families
Top publishers sue Florida over law that restricts books in schools

September: Corruption Allegations 

Lee County Sheriff Marceno faced serious allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of funds. The release of an alleged “ghost employee” contract brought further scrutiny to local law enforcement. 

Allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of funds made against Lee County Sheriff Marceno
Trident: Lee County Sheriff’s Office releases alleged “ghost employee” contract with jeweler who claims kickback scheme involving the sheriff

October: Environmental and Infrastructure Challenges 

Pinellas County reported a record number of flesh-eating bacteria cases, raising environmental and health concerns. Florida Power & Light sought approval to collect $1.2 billion from customers for hurricane power restoration. 

Pinellas County sees record number of flesh-eating bacteria cases
FPL wants approval to collect $1.2 billion from customers for the cost of restoring power after 2024 hurricanes

November: Political Positioning and Constitutional Amendments 

The passage of Amendment 2 (Right to Hunt and Fish) drew environmental group reactions. Governor DeSantis continued to make national political moves by seeking to place Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in Trump’s cabinet. 

Enviromental group reacts after Amendment 2 is passed
Governor Ron DeSantis wants Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in Trump’s cabinet

December: Closing the Year 

The year concluded with ongoing legal proceedings, concerning health statistics showing a tripling of HIV diagnoses among Black women in Pinellas County, and a hearing is set to consider a fine that Florida imposed on the group supporting Amendment 4.

HIV diagnoses among Black women in Pinellas County more than tripled since 2021
A hearing is set to consider a fine that Florida imposed on the group supporting Amendment 4

