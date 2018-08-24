“The Art of War” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Sun Tzu was a Chinese general & military strategist. He is famously known for authoring “The Art of War” which is one of the world’s most influential treatises and timeless guide on strategic thought and planning. Although The Art of War (which is composed of 13 chapters) was initially devoted to various aspects of warfare in China, its influence has been felt worldwide, examples of which include: business tactics, legal strategy, and in intimate relationships.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the effective use of “The Art of War” tactics as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

