Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Final SOTD of 2024: Off the Rails by Jimkata

Posted on December 31, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

There are a number of ways you can ring our 2024 and ring in 2025. Many of those ways involve live music as several SOTDers have shows tonight. One excellent option is to consider is today’s SOTD. The WMNF Song of the Day for New Year’s Eve is Off the Rails by Jimkata.

Jimkata is a nationally touring electro-rock band blending heavy beats, synthy hooks, and big guitars to create music with both modern and timeless appeal. The are playing is playing a special NYE show TONIGHT at Dunedin Brewery. The show is FREE and there are VIP tickets still available. Tickets are here.

Off the Rails is off Jimkata’s most recent album “Running in Place” that is available for purchase and streaming. Learn more about the album in this interview.

When we asked Jimkata about playing New Years Eve in Florida they said, “We love Dunedin and Mike and the whole family at the brewery. We’ve been playing there for a long time and it’s always been such a warm welcome when we’re down here. As a band from upstate NY, when the opportunity to play Florida for NYE arises you jump on it!”

For more: https://jimkata.com/ Follow: IG, TikTok, & Facebook.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 12/30/24: I Put a Spell on You by Samantha Fish

Fans of WMNF Mo' Blues Monday on Monday evenings will...

Reflection and projection

Walter Smith II recall the nine years as host of...

The Life Elsewhere List 2024

In no particular order, here is the Life Elsewhere essential...

SOTD 12/29/24: Hanuka by Sarah Aroeste

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 28, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: