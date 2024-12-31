The Final SOTD of 2024: Off the Rails by Jimkata

There are a number of ways you can ring our 2024 and ring in 2025. Many of those ways involve live music as several SOTDers have shows tonight. One excellent option is to consider is today’s SOTD. The WMNF Song of the Day for New Year’s Eve is Off the Rails by Jimkata.

Jimkata is a nationally touring electro-rock band blending heavy beats, synthy hooks, and big guitars to create music with both modern and timeless appeal. The are playing is playing a special NYE show TONIGHT at Dunedin Brewery. The show is FREE and there are VIP tickets still available. Tickets are here.

Off the Rails is off Jimkata’s most recent album “Running in Place” that is available for purchase and streaming. Learn more about the album in this interview.

When we asked Jimkata about playing New Years Eve in Florida they said, “We love Dunedin and Mike and the whole family at the brewery. We’ve been playing there for a long time and it’s always been such a warm welcome when we’re down here. As a band from upstate NY, when the opportunity to play Florida for NYE arises you jump on it!”

For more: https://jimkata.com/ Follow: IG, TikTok, & Facebook.