Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“THE LIBERATION OF THE HEART, MIND, AND SOUL” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Share
"Freedom" by Karva Javi is licensed under CC BY-SA 2
“Let go of your attachment of being right and suddenly your mind is more open”…Ralph Marston
Many people from around the world are still reeling from the results of the 2024 United States presidential election, which in many cases have led to more division amongst family, friends and loved ones.
No matter what kind of disappointment that you may face in life, always remember that you are at liberty to choose how these disappointments will ultimately affect your life. Will you succumb to them or dig deeper and find a way to still be optimistic?

Nelson Mandela said it best…“As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison”. And the prison that Mandela is referring to are the negative thoughts and emotional baggage that will remain inside of us until we learn to liberate our minds.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring various ways that we can liberate our hearts, mind and soul as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna, Friday from 4-6am for a special musical journey about this very important topic.
Tags

You may also like

SOTD 11/14/24: Bottle the Sun by Never Heavy

A hopeful song based on nuclear physics: The WMNF Song...

SOTD 11/12/24: Rainbow Lightning by Dizgo

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 12, 2024...

SOTD 11/11/24: Name of the Game by The Mavericks

Today is Veterans day. We can also thank some musical...

SOTD 11/8/24: That Isn’t Me by Swim in Salt

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 8, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp Do you LOVE Skipper's Smokehouse? 🎸 We know we do! 🥳 A HUGE thanks to all the incredible bands that rocked our Talking Heads Tribute Event! 🙌❤️ Thank you, Skippers, for always being the perfect spot with mouth-watering food! 🍔🍻 Check out these awesome pics by the Fantastic Jeffrey Moellering! 📸 Curious about what's next? Hit that events button and snag your tickets to join the fun! ➡️ wmnf.org See you at the next one! #Events #community #wmnf #LiveMusic #GoodTimes #SkippersSmokehouse 🎶✨ The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Revenge of the Synth
Player position: