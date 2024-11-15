“THE LIBERATION OF THE HEART, MIND, AND SOUL” ON MORNING ENERGY

"Freedom" by Karva Javi is licensed under CC BY-SA 2

“Let go of your attachment of being right and suddenly your mind is more open”…Ralph Marston

Many people from around the world are still reeling from the results of the 2024 United States presidential election, which in many cases have led to more division amongst family, friends and loved ones.

liberty to choose how these disappointments will ultimately affect your life. Will you succumb to them or dig deeper and find a way to still be optimistic? No matter what kind of disappointment that you may face in life, always remember that you are atto choose how these disappointments will ultimately affect your life. Will you succumb to them or dig deeper and find a way to still be optimistic? Nelson Mandela said it best…“As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison”. And the prison that Mandela is referring to are the negative thoughts and emotional baggage that will remain inside of us until we learn to liberate our minds.



On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring various ways that we can liberate our hearts, mind and soul as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna, Friday from 4-6am for a special musical journey about this very important topic.