Update from WMNF’s Board of Directors

The WMNF Board of Directors Personnel Committee is expecting a grievance/appeal from Rob Lorei regarding his termination. Once the grievance/appeal is received, the Personnel Committee of the Board of Directors will examine the evidence and will present its finding to the entire board. Because this is a personnel matter, the board must remain fair and unbiased in hearing the facts surrounding it, board members and WMNF management have refrained from discussing any details regarding Rob Lorei’s termination. We hope you understand the difficult position this puts everyone in. The board promises all of WMNF’s loyal listener-supporters that its commitment to the station and its mission of peace, equality and economic justice remains strong and will guide this process.