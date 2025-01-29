WMNF SOTD 1/29/25: Let’s Go Surfing by Lychee Camp

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 29, 2025 is “Let’s Go Surfing” by Tampa emo pop-punk band Lychee Camp.

With a sound that blends everything you love about bedroom pop-punk of the early 2010s and the greatest bops out now Lychee Camp has the lyrics to cry to and the sound to dance to.

Their journey began in 2015 with the “Lychee Camp EP,” a five-song gem produced by Kenny Gil (Metal Blade Records, Universal Music Media Group) and studio lineup Singer/guitarist/songwriter Joe Marquez, and Cameron Jackson on drums.

The current lineup consisting of Vestal, Nolan, and Marquez has since released a self-produced rendition of the single “Over and Over” as well as “Let’s Go Surfing”. The band is hungrier than ever and ready to leave its mark on the world.

Lychee Camp played their last Hooch and Hive show (right) and you can read a quote from Marquez about that here.

Follow Lychee Camp: https://www.instagram.com/lychee_camp/