WMNF SOTD 1/30/2025: Gravity Blues by Have Gun, Will Travel

Posted on January 30, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for January 30, 2025 is “Gravity Blues” by Have Gun, Will Travel.

Released January 4, 2025 “Gravity Blues” is the first single from our forthcoming ‘Voyager Golden EP’
“Their music has a great energy to it with infectious, sing-along choruses and refrains” said NPR’s Robin Hilton. American Songwriter Magazine referred to HGWT as “organic, infectious Americana Pop.” HGWT has released six full-length studio albums. Their music has been featured in a number of film and TV productions, and they’ve toured extensively throughout the years since their inception.

Have Gun, Will Travel have released many beloved albums in the Tampa Bay area and they were the very first WMNF SOTDers with their classic song “True Believers”.

The credits on “Gravity Blues” are:

Matt Burke: vocals, electric guitar
Daniel Burke: bass, backing vocals
Scott Anderson: electric guitar
Edward Stork: keys
Sam Farmer: drums, backing vocals

Follow Have Gun, Will Travel: https://www.instagram.com/hgwtmusic/

