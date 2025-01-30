WMNF SOTD 1/30/2025: Gravity Blues by Have Gun, Will Travel

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 30, 2025 is “Gravity Blues” by Have Gun, Will Travel.

Released January 4, 2025 “Gravity Blues” is the first single from our forthcoming ‘Voyager Golden EP’

“Their music has a great energy to it with infectious, sing-along choruses and refrains” said NPR’s Robin Hilton. American Songwriter Magazine referred to HGWT as “organic, infectious Americana Pop.” HGWT has released six full-length studio albums. Their music has been featured in a number of film and TV productions, and they’ve toured extensively throughout the years since their inception.

Have Gun, Will Travel have released many beloved albums in the Tampa Bay area and they were the very first WMNF SOTDers with their classic song “True Believers”.

The credits on “Gravity Blues” are:

Matt Burke: vocals, electric guitar

Daniel Burke: bass, backing vocals

Scott Anderson: electric guitar

Edward Stork: keys

Sam Farmer: drums, backing vocals

Follow Have Gun, Will Travel: https://www.instagram.com/hgwtmusic/