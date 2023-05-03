MidPoint: Labor Pains

Last week, the Florida Legislature passed some very politically-motivated labor legislation that looks a lot like union-busting. They made it harder and more cumbersome for public employees to join their union and pay their dues. Our guests said this seems like a direct attack on the Democratic Party-supporting teachers’ unions because the legislature exempted Republican-supporting cops, firefighters, and corrections officers’ unions from the same restrictions on their membership. Learn more about it all with Cheryl Schroeder, Executive Director of the West Central Florida Labor Council, and employment attorney Ryan Barack of Kwall, Barack & Nadeau.