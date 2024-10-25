It’s Not You, It’s… – TV Breakup Scene

Breakups are hard. Music makes them easier. TV Breakup Scene joins us on this episode of Live Music Showcase with their brand of Pop/punk/emo music.

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About TV Breakup Scene

TV Breakup Scene is an indie, pop punk band from Tampa, FL. Many have compared us to Paramore and The Cranberries. We have been a band for about 2 years and have been playing live for a year in December. In that time, we have released 2 singles, “troubled mind” and “better without me” and are currently finishing our first album!

Nat Pelaez – Lead Singer (she/her)

Sam Young – Drummer (he/him)

Amo Molinaro – Guitarist (they/them)

Mark Megias – Bassist (he/him)