More about how to vote and what to know about Florida’s 2022 elections

The last day to vote is Tuesday, November 8th.
You can find county-by-county information about ways to vote early in person, by mail or on Election Day here.
You can also find links to information about some of the lesser-known races on the ballot like judges.
WMNF will carry Democracy Now!’s Election Night special beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET Tuesday on our HD3 channel The Source. Here’s how you can listen:
- on an HD radio at 88.5-3
- on wmnf.org
- on the WMNF Community Radio app
- by asking your smart speaker to “Play WMNF”
Here is a list of some of the Florida statewide races we’re keeping an eye on:
- U.S. Senate Marco Rubio (R) v. Val Demings (D)
- Governor Ron DeSantis (R) v. Charlie Crist (D)
- Attorney General: Ashley Moody (R) v. Aramis Ayala (D)
- Florida Supreme Court Justices retention votes (Charles T. Canady, John D. Couriel, Jamie Grosshans, Jorge Labarga, and Ricky Polston)
We are following a local race for Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney between the incumbent Bruce Bartlett (REP) and Allison Miller (DEM).
Some local ballot questions we’re watching:
- Hillsborough County transportation surtax referendum
- St. Petersburg: Dali Museum renovations & rescheduling election years
This is a local Florida Senate race worth following:
Senate DISTRICT 14: Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa vs. Republican Jay Collins
We’re tracking these Florida House races as well:
HOUSE DISTRICT 60: Audrey Henson (R) vs. Democrat Lindsay Cross in Pinellas
HOUSE DISTRICT 65: Republican Karen Gonzalez Pittman vs. Democrat Jen McDonald in Hillsborough
HOUSE DISTRICT 69: Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon vs Republican Danny Alvarez
These are some of the interesting races elsewhere in the state:
Senate DISTRICT 3: Corey Simon (R) vs. Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee
Senate DISTRICT 10: Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland vs. Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford
Senate DISTRICT 36: Republican Ileana Garcia vs. Democrat Raquel Pacheco. Miami-Dade County
Senate DISTRICT 38: in Miami-Dade County Alexis Calatayud (R) vs. Janelle Perez (D)
HOUSE DISTRICT 91: Andy Thomson, Dem vs. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Republican in Palm Beach County
HOUSE DISTRICT 37: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando vs. Republican Susan Plasencia
HOUSE DISTRICT 39: In Orange and Seminole: Democrat Tiffany Hughes vs. Republican Doug Bankson
HOUSE DISTRICT 113: Republican Vicki Lopez vs. Democrat A.J. D’Amico in Miami-Dade County
Here is a list of candidates from the Florida Division of Elections
WMNF talks about Florida’s 2022 elections on Pacifica Radio’s Sprouts:
WMNF partnered with Sarasota’s WSLR and Pacifica Radio to produce an episode of Sprouts to inform a national audience about some Florida election issues. Listen here to reports by WMNF’s Randi Zimmerman, McKenna Schueler and Seán Kinane:
WMNF talks about Florida’s 2022 elections on WMBR’s Terms and Conditions:
WMNF’s Seán Kinane was interviewed by Dave Goodman for the WMBR (Cambridge, MA) program called Terms and Conditions about Florida’s new elections police division. Listen here: