More about how to vote and what to know about Florida’s 2022 elections

filed under Elections, News and Public Affairs.

The last day to vote is Tuesday, November 8th.

You can find county-by-county information about ways to vote early in person, by mail or on Election Day here.

You can also find links to information about some of the lesser-known races on the ballot like judges.

WMNF will carry Democracy Now!’s Election Night special beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET Tuesday on our HD3 channel The Source. Here’s how you can listen:

  • on an HD radio at 88.5-3
  • on wmnf.org
  • on the WMNF Community Radio app
  • by asking your smart speaker to “Play WMNF”

Here is a list of some of the Florida statewide races we’re keeping an eye on:

We are following a local race for Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney between the incumbent Bruce Bartlett (REP) and Allison Miller (DEM).

Some local ballot questions we’re watching:

  • Hillsborough County transportation surtax referendum
  • St. Petersburg: Dali Museum renovations & rescheduling election years

This is a local Florida Senate race worth following:

Senate DISTRICT 14: Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa vs. Republican Jay Collins

We’re tracking these Florida House races as well:

HOUSE DISTRICT 60: Audrey Henson (R) vs. Democrat Lindsay Cross in Pinellas
HOUSE DISTRICT 65: Republican Karen Gonzalez Pittman vs. Democrat Jen McDonald in Hillsborough
HOUSE DISTRICT 69: Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon vs Republican Danny Alvarez

These are some of the interesting races elsewhere in the state:

Senate DISTRICT 3: Corey Simon (R) vs. Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee
Senate DISTRICT 10: Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland vs. Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford
Senate DISTRICT 36: Republican Ileana Garcia vs. Democrat Raquel Pacheco. Miami-Dade County
Senate DISTRICT 38: in Miami-Dade County Alexis Calatayud (R) vs. Janelle Perez (D)

HOUSE DISTRICT 91: Andy Thomson, Dem vs. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Republican in Palm Beach County
HOUSE DISTRICT 37: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando vs. Republican Susan Plasencia
HOUSE DISTRICT 39: In Orange and Seminole: Democrat Tiffany Hughes vs. Republican Doug Bankson
HOUSE DISTRICT 113: Republican Vicki Lopez vs. Democrat A.J. D’Amico in Miami-Dade County

Here is a list of candidates from the Florida Division of Elections

WMNF talks about Florida’s 2022 elections on Pacifica Radio’s Sprouts:

WMNF partnered with Sarasota’s WSLR and Pacifica Radio to produce an episode of Sprouts to inform a national audience about some Florida election issues. Listen here to reports by WMNF’s Randi Zimmerman, McKenna Schueler and Seán Kinane:

WMNF talks about Florida’s 2022 elections on WMBR’s Terms and Conditions:

WMNF’s Seán Kinane was interviewed by Dave Goodman for the WMBR (Cambridge, MA) program called Terms and Conditions about Florida’s new elections police division. Listen here: