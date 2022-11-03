More about how to vote and what to know about Florida’s 2022 elections

The last day to vote is Tuesday, November 8th.

You can find county-by-county information about ways to vote early in person, by mail or on Election Day here.

You can also find links to information about some of the lesser-known races on the ballot like judges.

WMNF will carry Democracy Now!’s Election Night special beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET Tuesday on our HD3 channel The Source. Here’s how you can listen: