SOTD 11/7/24: Chasing Daylight by Cruel Curses

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Are you looking for a little daylight this morning? Many people are. The WMNF Song of the Day for Thursday November 7, 2024 is Chasing Daylight by Tampa’s own Cruel Curses.

Cruel Curses is playing Tampa’s Rock the Park at Curtis Hixon Park TONIGHT with former WMNF SOTDers Will Quinlan and Soft Cuff.

Cruel Curses are a four-piece rock band are all about infusing rock music with creative intermingling guitars, a solid rhythm section, and melodic vocals that bring in a touch of progressive and psychedelic elements. They aim to craft a unique and evocative sound that takes our listeners on a musical journey while still giving listeners something to bob your head to.

Speaking of musical journeys, If you happen to have 36 minutes to kill, they have a single that’s about that long called “Fables, Folklore & Other Assorted Fever Dreams” that should do the trick! It’s a bit too long for WMNF Song of the Day, so we’re going with Chasing Daylight instead.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/cruelcursesband/

