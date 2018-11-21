WMNF Cooks! A collection of recipes from your WMNF family

Share this:

Happy Thanksgiving to the whole WMNF universe

We got some recipes for your perusing pleasure. If you right click on each one, it will open in a new window if you want to save it. Also, I am learning that WMNFers are a carb loving crowd!

If you have a recipe you want to share, you can email me at JoEllen@wmnf.org and I will add it.

WMNF GM Craig Kopp smashes potatoes!





Flee, our Music Director, will also be our bartender (must be 21+ to enjoy!)

I (JoEllen) copied the well used stuffing recipe cards that my mom wrote up for me when I went away to college to share with you. Mmmmmmmm, stuffing.









Indie FM’s Katarina Lauver makes these Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes



Max Anduze, WMNF’s Engineer, sent a Mac & Cheese (Max & Cheese) recipe with a mouthwatering picture





Nancy Cee’s Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie also sounds delicious!





If you want a vegan alternative to pumpkin pie, wonderful listener Isabelle ( Tampa Veg Fest ) sent this tasty treat in.

