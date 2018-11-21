WMNF Cooks! A collection of recipes from your WMNF family

Happy Thanksgiving to the whole WMNF universe

We got some recipes for your perusing pleasure. If you right click on each one, it will open in a new window if you want to save it. Also, I am learning that WMNFers are a carb loving crowd!

If you have a recipe you want to share, you can email me at JoEllen@wmnf.org and I will add it.

WMNF GM Craig Kopp smashes potatoes! 


Lounge Laura Taylor makes some exotic mushrooms!

Flee, our Music Director, will also be our bartender (must be 21+ to enjoy!)

I (JoEllen) copied the well used stuffing recipe cards that my mom wrote up for me when I went away to college to share with you. Mmmmmmmm, stuffing.


Indie FM’s Katarina Lauver makes these Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes


Max Anduze, WMNF’s Engineer, sent a Mac & Cheese (Max & Cheese) recipe with a mouthwatering picture


Nancy Cee’s Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie also sounds delicious!


If you want a vegan alternative to pumpkin pie, wonderful listener Isabelle ( Tampa Veg Fest) sent this tasty treat in.


Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. We are so deeply grateful to our volunteers, listeners, staff, board and community for 40 years of WMNF. Cheers!