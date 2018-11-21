WMNF Cooks! A collection of recipes from your WMNF family
Posted by JoEllen Schilke & filed under blog.
Happy Thanksgiving to the whole WMNF universe
We got some recipes for your perusing pleasure. If you right click on each one, it will open in a new window if you want to save it. Also, I am learning that WMNFers are a carb loving crowd!
If you have a recipe you want to share, you can email me at JoEllen@wmnf.org and I will add it.
WMNF GM Craig Kopp smashes potatoes!
Flee, our Music Director, will also be our bartender (must be 21+ to enjoy!)
I (JoEllen) copied the well used stuffing recipe cards that my mom wrote up for me when I went away to college to share with you. Mmmmmmmm, stuffing.
Max Anduze, WMNF’s Engineer, sent a Mac & Cheese (Max & Cheese) recipe with a mouthwatering picture
Nancy Cee’s Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie also sounds delicious!
If you want a vegan alternative to pumpkin pie, wonderful listener Isabelle ( Tampa Veg Fest) sent this tasty treat in.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. We are so deeply grateful to our volunteers, listeners, staff, board and community for 40 years of WMNF. Cheers!