WMNF adds an hour of public interest programming Monday through Thursday at noon

Over the past few years, WMNF has fluctuated between three, four and five hours of news and public interest programming in the late morning/midday.

Beginning Wednesday, May 31 we will again have four hours each weekday: from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

WMNF’s Program Director, Sam Hval, and I arrived at the four-hour number during the bi-annual Program Review process and in consultation with the Programming Committee. The four-hour public affairs block was announced to the public at an All-Station Meeting meeting in early April. Soon thereafter we began accepting applications for shows.

Sam announced the full new schedule on Friday. It will be one agenda item during the All-Station meeting scheduled for May 24.

Most public interest shows will remain where they are

All the shows you enjoy listening to now will be in the new schedule that begins Wednesday, May 31. Most of them will be in the same slot you’re used to. The new schedule is below and below that is a summary of the changes.

Sunday Forum hosted by Walter L. Smith II will continue to air on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Beginning Wednesday, May 31, this is what WMNF’s weekday news and public interest schedule will be:

These shows are moving to a new time slot

True Talk is staying on Thursdays but the hosts requested a move to noon.

Alternative Radio used to air at 11:00 a.m. on Fridays until it was replaced with The Skinny. AR will now air Tuesdays at noon.

Economic Update and CounterSpin are moving from Fridays to Thursdays at 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.

Here is information about WMNF’s new shows

Community Speaks – hosted by Mabili at noon on Mondays

“…This program will be a wide-ranging, hard-hitting and interactive one which will give voice to those who are facing the greatest threat. Many members of our base of activists in the African American, LGBTQ+, and the politically marginalized community will have a regained voice. Additionally, Community Speaks will provide a platform to hear dynamic speakers locally and globally. …”

Talk About It – hosted by Walter Dunn and Dr. Michelle N. Williams at noon on Wednesdays

“… a show that specializes in criminal justice. We are losing the battle with incarceration and I feel my show could help the community recognize the dangers our children are placing their selves in but also offer a solution on how to fix it. I want to hold city officials accountable but also offer partnerships. … The concept of my show would allow the community to weigh in on the crisis we are currently facing: such as housing, incarceration and unemployment … ”

In Case You Missed It – hosted by Mario Nuñez and John Dingfelder at 10:00 a.m. on Fridays

“… In the first half hour of the show, the hosts will take calls and discuss the political events of the past week. We will not hesitate to take on controversial topics and positions! In the second half hour, the hosts will invite a special guest (typically an elected official) from the Tampa Bay area …”