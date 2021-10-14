WMNF Fall Fund Drive Continues

Share this:

After a successful start our Fall Fund Drive is kicking back into gear this Friday and Saturday. We will be raising funds all month long, but keeping the on-air asks spread out over the month. Dont wait to donate, show your support for WMNF and your favorite programs today by donating now.

On Air Pledge Days

Due to the impact of COVID-19 we are maintaining a spread out on-air fundraising schedule in order to limit the number of people in the station at any given time. We are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our volunteers and staff. Friday and Saturday programs are up next and Sunday-Tuesday will close us out at the end of the month.

Friday & Saturday – October 15th & 16th (6AM Friday through 6AM Sunday Morning)

Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday – October 24th, 25th, & 26th (6AM Sunday through 6AM Wednesday Morning)

Pitching This Week

How To Give

Join The Circle Of Friends. Joining the COF is easy and gives WMNF a base of support to rely on. Click here and join today. The larger the circle grows, the more impact we can have on the Tampa Bay Area. You can join by giving as little as $5 a month! Already a Circle of Friends member? Consider upping your level of donation. Give once. A one time donation of any size will help WMNF continue our mission in Tampa Bay. Click here to see what premium gifts you can receive for your one time donation.

What You Get for Your Support

In addition to the great music, news, and public affairs programming you expect, click here to find a list of the great premium items you can take home for supporting us during this drive.

Support Local Artists, Support WMNF

We have a rich history of making creative T-Shirts celebrating our station, well now we are using our shirts to not only raise funds for the station, but to lift up local artists. Each WMNF Fund Drive will now feature a new design from a local artist. This drive’s shirt was designed by St. Pete artist Cat Lim.

Cat leads the creative team at local creative agency Pyper, Inc. With a penchant for all things creative, her specialty is connecting functionality with style. When approaching branding, she aims to find the nuances in a brand that help create differentiation and bring it to life.

Here is a teaser of the shirts which are currently in production, be sure to order one now while they last. Just click donate here, and select your size and style when filling out the donation form.

Circle of Friends Benefits

At Any Level

A thank you gift that matches your giving level. You get one every year!

A monthly newsletter with bonus features.

Special ticket offers.

Invitations to be in the audience for our live music showcase.

At $88.50 or higher