WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive Ends Soon

Fall Fund Drive 2021

Thank you for all of your support so far throughout our Fall Fund Drive. We are now in the final days and need you to help us cross the finish line. Sunday through Tuesday we will be pitching on air. Dont wait to donate, show your support for WMNF and your favorite programs today by donating now.

On Air Pledge Days

Due to the impact of COVID-19 we are maintaining a spread out on-air fundraising schedule in order to limit the number of people in the station at any given time. We are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our volunteers and staff.

Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday – October 24th, 25th, & 26th (6AM Sunday through 6AM Wednesday Morning)

Pitching This Week

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Gospel Classic Hour  – 6AM

Sonic Sunrise – 3AM

WMNF with Randy & Blannie – 6AM

Sunday Forum  – 8AM

WMNF with Grant Hart – 6AM

Democracy Now! – 9AM

Postmodern Hootenany – 10AM

Democracy Now! – 9AM

WMNF Interviews – 10AM

Acoustic Peace Club – Noon

Health and Nutrition – 10AM

The Scoop – 11AM

The Sunday Simcha – 2PM

Sustainable Living – 11AM

WMNF with Harrison Nash – Noon

African Safari – 3PM

WMNF with Flee – Noon

WMNF with The LuLus – 3PM

Caribbean Cruise – 4PM

WMNF with Bobbie Dusenberry – 3PM

Freak Show – 6PM

Colors of Jazz – 6PM

Mo’ Blues Monday – 6PM

Dream Clinic – 8PM

Poetry Is – 8PM

The Beauty Salon & Barbershop – 9PM

In the Groove – 10PM

Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop – 9PM

Deacon’s Blues – 11PM

First Call – Midnight

Step Outside – 10PM

  

Retro Jukebox -3AM

Bodyrock – Midnight

    

How To Give

Join The Circle Of Friends. Joining the COF is easy and gives WMNF a base of support to rely on. Click here and join today. The larger the circle grows, the more impact we can have on the Tampa Bay Area. You can join by giving as little as $5 a month! Already a Circle of Friends member? Consider upping your level of donation. Give once. A one time donation of any size will help WMNF continue our mission in Tampa Bay. Click here to see what premium gifts you can receive for your one time donation.

What You Get for Your Support

In addition to the great music, news, and public affairs programming you expect, click here to find a list of the great premium items you can take home for supporting us during this drive.

Support Local Artists, Support WMNF

We have a rich history of making creative T-Shirts celebrating our station, well now we are using our shirts to not only raise funds for the station, but to lift up local artists. Each WMNF Fund Drive will now feature a new design from a local artist. This drive’s shirt was designed by St. Pete artist Cat Lim.

Cat leads the creative team at local creative agency Pyper, Inc. With a penchant for all things creative, her specialty is connecting functionality with style. When approaching branding, she aims to find the nuances in a brand that help create differentiation and bring it to life.

Here is a teaser of the shirts which are currently in production, be sure to order one now while they last. Just click donate here, and select your size and style when filling out the donation form.

Circle of Friends Benefits 

At Any Level
  • A thank you gift that matches your giving level. You get one every year!
  • A monthly newsletter with bonus features.
  • Special ticket offers.
  • Invitations to be in the audience for our live music showcase.
At $88.50 or higher
  • All the previous Items
  • A new Thank You Gift each pledge drive.
  • A new WMNF T-Shirt each pledge drive.

 

 

 

 