Beyond the spotlight: Chris Vos of The Record Company talks music, business, and tractors

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Ken Apperson talks with Chris Vos from The Record Company

Check out the insightful dialogue between Ken Apperson, our Music Live Show host, and Chris Vos, the dynamic vocalist of The Record Company, who will be headlining our sensational concert, Tropical Heatwave, on May 4th. Join us at the Cuban Club in Ybor, where 15 phenomenal bands will grace 3 stages from 6 PM to 1 AM, all for just $40. It’s an electrifying night of musical prowess that promises an unforgettable experience.

During this engaging conversation, Chris Vos delves into many topics, offering valuable insights into maintaining creative control, safeguarding creativity, and the importance of sticking to one’s artistic vision. He emphasizes the collective success of great groups and the significance of unity over individualism. Moreover, Vos shares invaluable advice on navigating the music business landscape, advocating for kindness in negotiations and embracing diverse perspectives, while humbly acknowledging the limits of one’s knowledge.

In addition to their music, Vos discusses The Record Company’s commitment to their audience, eschewing the trappings of stardom in favor of genuine connection. The conversation even touches on societal stereotypes, bridging experiences from Florida to Los Angeles, and Vos’s personal affinity for “tractors,” a nostalgic nod to his upbringing on a farm.

As we anticipate The Record Company’s highly anticipated performance at Tropical Heatwave, this conversation offers a captivating preview of what’s to come.

Get your tickets here!

