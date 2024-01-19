A Minnesota Band’s first time in Florida – The Last Revel

It might be freezing in Minnesota, but here in Florida touring band The Last Revel is bringing the heat on this week’s episode of Live Music Showcase. This band’s ability to stay together in spite of the fact that they each live in a different part of the country is a true testament to their love of music and of each other!
Posted on by Ken Apperson
You may also like
Ways to listen
WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.
88.5FMApple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker
Ways to support
WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.