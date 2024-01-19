Donate Now!
A Minnesota Band’s first time in Florida – The Last Revel

Posted on by Ken Apperson
It might be freezing in Minnesota, but here in Florida touring band The Last Revel is bringing the heat on this week’s episode of Live Music Showcase. This band’s ability to stay together in spite of the fact that they each live in a different part of the country is a true testament to their love of music and of each other!

