Who The Hell Doesn’t Need A Beach Day?! – Amber Lynn & The Lowtide Band

Posted on by Ken Apperson
One of the most fun episodes we have had on Live Music Showcase in a while! Amber Lynn & The Lowtide band join us on live music showcase. Amber Shares some of her florida-centric music and some great tips for musicians trying to break into the scene. Check it out!

