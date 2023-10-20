Donate Now!
Dear Me… You Are Stronger Than You Think – JudyAnne Jackson

Posted on by Ken Apperson
There is an undefinable quality attributed to some lucky performers. Its “that thing” that just makes them magical. Judyanne Jackson is a living example of the pure performer. She just “is” effortlessly all of the things musicians can spend a lifetime striving to be. Listen to her perform her music and share insight about what it is like to have so much talent at such a young age.

