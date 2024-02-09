Not The Only Biscuit – Shelby Sol

Neo-Soul sultry singer Shelby Sol slides into the studio for this episode of Live Music Showcase. She has a ton of new music that will have you bopping! We also talk about the challenges of balancing the roles of singer, songwriter, producer, mother and wife.
